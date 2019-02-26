Former Maryland Players Sue 'Fortnite' Over 'Running Man Challenge' Dance

Former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley are suing the creators of Fortnite and accuse the video game title misappropriated the "Running Man Challenge" dance they popularized online.

The two filed a federal lawsuit accusing Epic Games Inc. of unfairly profiting from the dance they performed on social media in 2016. Nickens and Brantley also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same year as a result of the dance's fame.

Fortnite players can purchase the "Running Man" dance for their characters to perform. According to Nickens and Brantley's copyright infringement lawsuit, it resembles the dance the duo takes credit for creating.

Brantley played two seasons at Maryland before moving to UMass as a graduate transfer in 2017. His career ended early due to a previously undiagnosed heart condition that kept him from ever playing for the Minutemen.

Nickens played four season for the Terrapins. He started two games during his senior year in 2017-18.