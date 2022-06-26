Former Marine Resigns as July 4 Parade Grand Marshal After Right-Wing Texas Radio Host Targeted Her Family

Jeremy Bailey
·2 min read

A former Marine and pro soccer player has pulled out of grand marshal duties for a July 4 parade in Friendswood, Texas, after a conservative Houston radio-show host targeted her online with a Twitter post featuring a photo of her son.

Haley Carter and her family received physical threats of violence as the apparent result of Jesse Kelly’s tweet, according to a statement by the suburban Houston city of Friendswood, Texas. The tweet falsely suggested Carter was a Communist, criticized her advocacy against gun violence and referred to Friendswood as a conservative “blood red city.”

“She’s a gun-grabber. She’s into drag. She’s into trans activism,” the tweet read from Kelly, who is a periodic guest on Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show and hosts a nationally syndicated radio program. The tweet also featured a photo of Carter’s son, screengrabbed from a social media post.

Also Read:
Conservative Radio Host Clay Travis Booted From Son’s Baseball Game, Calls Ump ‘Loser’ in 8-Minute Rant (Video)

“This year’s selected Grand Marshal, Haley Carter, has voluntarily stepped down after receiving threats of harm to herself and her family and will not be participating in any of the Fourth of July activities,” the Friendswood Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement Thursday. “There will be no replacement Grand Marshal.”

Kelly, whom the Houston Chronicle described as a “failed congressional hopeful” and “former RV salesman,” delighted in the move, posting a follow-up tweet featuring a video gif of a man walking away from a massive explosion.

Carter, 38, served in the Marine Corps after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy, where she played soccer. She later played several seasons for the NWSL’s Houston Dash.

In 2018, she was appointed to the city of Houston’s Commission Against Gun Violence by Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner released a statement in support of Carter after she withdrew from the parade duties.

Also Read:
Fox News to Pay $15 Million Settlement to Ex-Host Who Raised Concerns About Gender Pay Gap

“Simply put, Haley is the best of us,” Turner said in the statement. “It is no wonder that her hometown of Friendswood chose to honor her in their Fourth of July parade. Haley embodies everything the uniquely American holiday represents. Freedom. Independence. Love of country. In other words, the perfect Fourth of July grand marshal.

“Unfortunately, some have threatened violence against Haley and her family because of her strength, her belief in equality, and her leadership in trying to reduce gun violence here in Houston,” Turner added. “But they have failed. Haley will continue to move forward and make positive changes as she has always done.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wallaby Caught Stuffing His Face With Cemetery Flowers

    A peckish wallaby was filmed eating “fresh flowers from the grave” in Lake Macquarie, New South Wales, footage shows.Veronica Masciantonio uploaded the amusing video to her TikTok account. Residents of Lake Macquarie have become accustomed to sharing their locality with wallabies and kangaroos, with Masciantonio documenting the lives of her marsupial neighbors on social media.Additional footage of some far more energetic encounters with the animals can be found on her TikTok account. Credit: @veronicadownunder via Storyful

  • Couple weds at Wichita pride event as ruling sparks worry over future of same-sex marriage

    “It’s terrifying to worry that any right might be taken away, to see that we are actively moving backward.”

  • Canada’s 1st space rocket factory opens with aim to be more eco-friendly

    Right now, the only way to get to outer space is to launch an extremely expensive and environmentally damaging rocket. But what if there was a cheaper, more eco-friendly way to travel in orbit? Canadian startup Spaceryde is promising to provide a cheaper, more efficient way for goods to go to space and back through high-altitude balloons. A balloon will carry Spaceryde's rocket three times higher than commercial airlines fly, then microcomputers will determine the trajectory of the rocket before it launches into the atmosphere. As Mike Drolet reports, the rockets will not be transporting people, but packages, including satellites.

  • West must not sell out Ukraine, says Liz Truss in swipe at Emmanuel Macron

    Liz Truss has warned leaders including Emmanuel Macron that the West cannot “sell out Ukraine” for a “quick end” to the war, calling on G7 and Nato countries to commit more arms and funding to the country.

  • Anderson Cooper says he realized he was gay after meeting a shirtless Richard Gere backstage at a Broadway play

    Cooper said he was 11 when he came to the conclusion after watching Gere in the 1979 Broadway play "Bent."

  • Anderson Cooper says seeing a young Richard Gere shirtless helped him realize he's gay: 'He was so beautiful'

    "I just couldn't stop staring at his chest."

  • A pickup truck driver in Iowa ploughed into pro-choice protesters opposing the overturning of Roe v. Wade abortion rights, video shows

    A Ford truck drove into pro-choice protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, demonstrating against the Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade abortion rights.

  • QAnon Creator ‘Q’ Returns After Nearly Two-Year Hiatus

    Win McNamee/GettyThe anonymous message board user known as “Q,” whose cryptic announcements spawned the fascist pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, has returned to posting after a nearly two-year hiatus.On Friday night, someone with access to Q’s login credentials posted on 8kun, the anarchic internet community where Q last posted in December 2020.“Shall we play a game once more?” the first post marking Q’s return to the board read, signed “Q.”The message was written in the same clue-like format

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine