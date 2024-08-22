Former Manchester United target Justin Bijlow on verge of move to Southampton

Southampton are confident they can snap up former Manchester United target Justin Bijlow before the weekend.

The 26 year old Dutch goalkeeper is now in his eighth season at Feyenoord and he has made eight appearances for the Netherlands.

The keeper has started his side’s first three games of the season on the bench however.

Before United signed Andre Onana last summer, there was “concrete interest” from the club in the player.

Despite eventually making a move for the Cameroonian, the Dutchman continued to be linked to a move to Old Trafford but the deadline day capture of Altay Bayindir put paid to the club’s need for another keeper.

HITC now report that “Premier League newcomers Southampton are confident that they can seal a potential £10 million deal for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow before the weekend after previous interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.”

It is said that they have already lodged their bid and are confident of completing a deal prior to their match versus Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He “has made nearly 150 appearances for his hometown club. He was a major part of Feyenoord’s Eredivisie-winning campaign under Arne Slot in 2022/23.”

The keeper was also “under consideration to reunite with Slot at Anfield earlier in the summer” but those links have died away as of late.

Bijlow has previously commented on his links to United when he confirmed, “there was contact (with United)” and “I want to achieve the highest achievable in my career. When that is, we will see for ourselves.”

Should he perform well in the Premier League the door could still be open for a future move to Old Trafford, especially in the context of the massive influx of Dutch or Eredivisie based players and coaches over the last three summers.

With Bayindir’s long-term future at the club also somewhat in the air, perhaps the Red Devils may one day return for the Feyenoord man.





