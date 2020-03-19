Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville criticises Boris Johnson’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Gary Neville spoke out on Sky Sports about racism: Sky Sports

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing the British government of “zig-zagging” throughout the course of the pandemic.

Following a meeting on Thursday, the Premier League said it would extend the suspension of all top-flight games until April 30.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The government in Britain has shared advice to citizens through daily meetings, but Neville said that the overall message has been confused and unclear so far.

“In moments of crisis the real leaders stand up and make tough decisions, which sometimes go against the grain of essentially what’s happening,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“The government at that time [the beginning of the pandemic], through Boris Johnson, were essentially zig-zagging all over the place with their messages.

“Even today he’s talked about ‘let’s protect each other.’ I watched his address earlier on and he talked about self-isolating, protect yourself and each other, be resilient on this, but he’s not shut clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs – schools aren’t closing until tomorrow evening.

“The messages are so conflicting from the government and, to be fair, economically driven at times, I have to say. I felt the Premier League saying that the games would continue for another weekend was almost ‘winging it’ to try and get another round in.

“I understand the complexities of it, but I do feel decisive leadership is important [...] Every time I see the chief medical officer [Chris Whitty] stood next to Boris Johnson, he looks more and more uncomfortable,” he said.

“He did explain his strategy with the Prime Minister present, and then was challenged by 200 other scientists over the weekend and then Matt Hancock on a Sunday programme suggested they weren’t going to pursue that strategy. Ultimately, I’m not a scientist, but you have to have consistency of message and decisive leadership.​”

Story continues

Neville and former team-mate Ryan Giggs closed their Manchester hotels this week to allow NHS staff to sleep in the rooms for free amid the heavy workload caused by the pandemic.

Read more

How to be productive if you have to work from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Should you be taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat coronavirus?

What are symptoms of coronavirus – and where has it spread?