Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan joins Wayne Rooney’s coaching team at Plymouth Argyle

Former Manchester United coach Mike Phelan has joined Plymouth Argyle to assist Wayne Rooney.

Phelan had two spells at the Red Devils as a first-team coach under both Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 62 year old was a first-team coach at the club from 2001-2008 before being promoted to assistant manager, which he remained until Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

He left the club but returned in 2018 to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before leaving in 2021 once more.

Phelan has joined Plymouth to assist another one of his former players, Wayne Rooney, with his team languishing in 22nd position in the Championship table and in the relegation zone.

Plymouth’s official website states that “Argyle Head Coach Wayne Rooney has today made a change to his backroom staff with Assistant Head Coach Pete Shuttleworth departing the club by mutual consent and being replaced by Mike Phelan.”

Speaking to Plymouth’s official website, Rooney claimed, “Mike is someone I know well, having worked with him when I was a player at Manchester United, and he has vast experience at the highest level of football.”

“I am really pleased to bring him to Argyle and look forward to seeing him get to work immediately.”

The Championship club’s Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip, was also beaming at the news.

“We are thrilled to bring in someone of Mike’s calibre so quickly as a replacement.”

“He is one of the most experienced coaches around, having worked with some of the best players in the world, and obviously has a relationship with Wayne already from their time together at Manchester United.”

Phelan also took to X to claim he was looking forward to the challenge.

I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be #ReUnited with @WayneRooney at @Argyle 👊 Looking forward to this new challenge. pic.twitter.com/70XOTlAoig — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) December 8, 2024

There have been rumours that Rooney’s job could be on the line with The Pilgrims’ poor form of late, but it is an interesting move which points to the fact they are providing backing to the United legend.

Phelan’s first game as assistant coach will take place tomorrow when they welcome Swansea City to Home Park.