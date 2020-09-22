Former Malibu home of 'Leave It to Beaver's' Barbara Billingsley surfaces for sale

The cozy beach house on Malibu's Surfrider Beach, listed for $8.75 million, was previously owned for decades by "Leave It to Beaver" actress Barbara Billingsley. (Blake Cameron Real Estate Photography)

The former Malibu home of actress Barbara Billingsley, known for her role as matriarch June Cleaver on the beloved show “Leave It to Beaver,” is for sale at $8.775 million.

Built in 1948, the cozy beach house is one of just six residences on Surfrider Beach, a half-mile stretch between Malibu Pier and the Malibu Lagoon that has long been revered by surfers.

Updated over the years, the 1,964-square-foot house has teak floors, two fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Wall-to-wall windows in the living room take in unobstructed views of the ocean and pier. Expensive decks, patios and an outdoor dining area create additional living space outdoors, and a private staircase leads to the beach below.

Billingsley, who died in 2010 at age 94, owned the Malibu home for decades after “Leave It to Beaver” ended in 1963, preferring the quiet life of the beach city to Hollywood’s hurried pace, according to Turner Classic Movies.

The actress would later reprise her role as Joan Cleaver for the 1980s sequel “The New Leave It to Beaver” and appeared as Aunt Martha in the 1997 film based on the original TV show. Her other credits include the sitcom 1950s “The Box Brothers” and the 1980 parody film “Airplane!”

Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.