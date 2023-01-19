Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley set to be remembered Jan. 30 at state funeral

David Onley served as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor from 2007 to 2014 and was the first person with physical disabilities to take on the role. He's set to be remembered at a state funeral on Jan. 30. (CBC - image credit)

Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. David Onley is set to be remembered at a state funeral on Jan. 30.

Morley Bedford Funeral Services says Onley will lie in state at the legislature on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. A funeral will be held at a church in Toronto on the following Monday.

The current lieutenant-governor announced Onley's death Saturday, saying he used his status as the province's first lieutenant-governor with a physical disability to raise awareness of and help break down barriers facing disabled residents.

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers in all facets of society.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says his efforts to draw attention to such issues predated his time in government and could be traced back to his years as a television reporter.

Onley, who was 72 when he died, was appointed lieutenant-governor in 2007 and remained in the position for seven years.