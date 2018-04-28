Former LSU RB Derrius Guice Falls to Redskins at No. 59 Amid Reports of Off-Field Concerns

Running back Derrius Guice was selected by the Redskins late in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

Guice was projected to be a first- or second-round pick going into the draft, but reports began to surface Friday that pointed to potential off-field issues teams might have with the former LSU Tiger.

He expressed confusion why he didn't go earlier.

"It did surprise me because a lot of the things came out of nowhere and weren't true," Guice said on a conference call, per the Associated Press. "I just didn't understand why me, out of all people, because I'm great to everybody. I have a great personality, and I just didn't understand why everything just hit so hard with me out of everybody."

There were rumors that TMZ was waiting until he was selected to release a report detailing some potential "bombshell" regarding Guice, but that was refuted.

It was reported Guice was late to pre-draft meetings with some teams, that there was an incident from college that was previously unreported that teams were looking into and that he is "immature" and "high-maintenance."

In his three years at LSU, Guice ran for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 250 yards and three scores.