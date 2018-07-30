Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino to 'lay all his cards on the table' in upcoming memoir

Rick Pitino, who was fired from Louisville in 2017 after multiple investigations, will tell his side of the story in an upcoming memoir that will be released in September. (Getty Images)

Nearly nine months after Rick Pitino was fired, the former Louisville coach is apparently ready to tell his side of the story.

According to the Associated Press, Diversion Books announced that Pitino has a memoir coming in September that will “lay all his cards on the table.”

The book, titled “Pitino: My Story,” will drop on September 4, and be co-written by Seth Kaufman. According to the report, it will cover Pitino’s time coaching in the NBA for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, and his time at Louisville — including the scandal that forced him out of the job. He will also take on “opportunistic agents and predatory apparel companies,” among others in the memoir.

Pitino was fired from Louisville in 2017 after a massive investigation revealed Pitino’s involvement in a pay-for-play scheme where he helped funnel money to recruits, and his knowledge of a former staffer who paid women to help entertain recruits with stripteases and sexual acts. Louisville vacated its 2013 National Championship and its 2012 Final Four appearance as a result of the investigations, and instituted a one-year postseason ban on itself.

Pitino has denied any wrongdoing during his time at Louisville.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dak Prescott gets called out by Raiders LB for criticism of anthem protests

• Ex-WWE wrestler Brian Christopher dies at 46

• LeBron James’ new school looks amazing

• Brian Dawkins reveals career-long battle with depression

