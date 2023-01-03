Former longtime council member named Fayette County Clerk

Newly-elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna has appointed Susan Lamb to fill the term of Don Blevins Jr., who announced shortly after winning re-election that he was stepping down from the position that oversees elections and other duties.

Lamb was elected as the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council 4th District representative in 2014 and completed her fourth term at the end of December. She opted not to seek re-election for the district seat that previously included neighborhoods such as Lansdowne.

Before being elected in 2014, Lamb spent 21 years in the council clerk’s office, serving first as the deputy council clerk, and then as the council clerk, a position under the purview of the Fayette County Clerk.

The council clerk helps run the day-to-day operations of the council and oversees most of the records generated by the council.

“I have worked in local government for 34 years and still to this day value the importance of providing resources and knowledge to citizens of Lexington-Fayette County,” Lamb said.

Lamb will begin her new duties on Jan. 31, when Blevins will step down.

The names of the other candidates who applied for the position were not released Tuesday.

“I wanted a people-oriented leader with experience in the area who understands the county clerk’s position and its importance in the viability of our community who could readily grasp both the breadth and the nuances of the job,” Hanna said. “Susan has the temperament and knowledge to excel in this position, and the availability to work closely with Mr. Blevins between now and his retirement date.”

Blevins announced in December he would be retiring from the position, less than a month after being elected to his fourth term.

Blevins was appointed in 2009 to take over the unexpired term of his father, Don Blevins Sr. Prior to becoming the clerk, the younger Blevins served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

He easily defeated Republican challenger Brystin Denguessi Kwin on Nov. 8, receiving 67% of the vote. This was the first time since 2009 Blevins faced a challenger in the general election.

The office of the Fayette County Clerk provides motor vehicle titling and registration, voter registration and elections, and houses permanent records such as deeds, mortgages and marriage licenses. The office collects over $90 million in taxes and fees each year and has 75 employees.

Blevins, Hanna and Lamb are all Democrats.