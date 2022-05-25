Former local standout transferring to South Carolina baseball program

South Carolina baseball’s season has come to end, but the Gamecocks are still adding pieces for next year’s roster.

Former Chapin High standout Chris Veach announced Tuesday night that he is transferring to South Carolina. Veach just completed his sophomore year at Presbyterian College and played second base for the Blue Hose.

“Thank you to all the coaches that reached out and the coaches that helped me. I’ve decided to transfer to the University Of South Carolina,” Veach posted on Twitter.

Veach becomes third former Chapin player on USC’s roster, joining pitchers Cade Austin and Matthew Becker. Veach and Austin were part of the Eagles’ 2018 state championship team.

Veach started 16 games for the Blue Hose this season and hit .322 with two homers and 12 RBI. He didn’t play in a game after PC’s 9-6 over South Carolina at Founders Park. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI in that contest.

As a freshman, Veach played in 21 games and hit. 344 with a homer and seven RBI. He also made 11 appearances on the mound, going 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Presbyterian won the 2021 Big South Tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Veach was an all-state selection as a senior at Chapin.

South Carolina finished its season on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss to Florida in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Gamecocks went 27-28, their first losing season since 1996.