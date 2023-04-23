Former LMPD officer involved in Breonna Taylor killing hired in Carroll County as deputy

The ex-Louisville Metro Police Department officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a botched raid is working for another Kentucky law enforcement agency, according to Louisville media outlets.

Myles Cosgrove is now employed with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department in Carrollton, Kentucky, according to WHAS11.

Cosgrove was fired from LMPD in January 2021 for failure to use body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment, and for violating use-of-force procedures.

Former Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison fired a total of 32 rounds into Taylor’s home. Six shots from Mattingly and Cosgrove struck Taylor, with the fatal shot coming from Cosgrove.

Cosgrove appealed the decision, but it was upheld by the LMPD Merit Board. An appeal filed in Jefferson Circuit Court also ruled the Merit Board decision was justified, WAVE reported.

According to WDRB, Cosgrove was not criminally charged for the Taylor raid. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council did not revoke his police certification.

Louisville news outlet WAVE reported that Cosgrove was hired in Carroll County on April 20.