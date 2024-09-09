Former Liverpool star lists two reasons why Trent Alexander-Arnold should join Real Madrid

Former Liverpool star lists two reasons why Trent Alexander-Arnold should join Real Madrid

A slew of recent injuries has once again highlighted Real Madrid’s alarming lack of depth in the defensive unit.

The reigning European champions are heading into next weekend without two of their three main centre-backs, following Eder Militao’s most recent knock.

Signing a centre-back, therefore, could soon become Real Madrid’s priority in the near future. However, the club also require reinforcements out wide, with the right-back position, in particular, emerging as a focus area.

Dani Carvajal is not getting any younger and Real Madrid must soon find a long-term replacement for the Spaniard. To that end, the club have been linked with a move for Liverpool sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Graeme Souness on why Alexander-Arnold should join Real Madrid

In a recent interaction, former Liverpool player Graeme Souness has urged Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid, labelling him as the ideal signing for Los Blancos.

An ideal bet for Real Madrid? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made for Real Madrid in the way he plays, he has an incredible style,” Souness said (h/t Up Front).

Alexander-Arnold is indeed a marauding fullback, who is known for his ability to provide darting crosses into the box.

This aligns with Real Madrid’s fast and direct attacking play. Alexandre Arnold’s speed and athleticism on the flanks could also go a long way in making Los Blancos more efficient on the counter.

Meanwhile, Souness also mentioned Trent’s good relationship with Jude Bellingham as a reason for him to join Real Madrid.

“Not to mention, he is good friends with Jude Bellingham. He could end up at Real Madrid. He would only leave Liverpool for Real Madrid,” Souness added.

Alexander-Arnold’s current deal at Liverpool expires at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see whether or not Real Madrid can weigh up a Bosman move for the Englishman next summer.