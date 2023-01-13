Former Listowel Public Works building in need of new roof

NORTH PERTH – A historical heritage building in Listowel is in need of a new roof that could cost the municipality over half a million dollars.

The Listowel Public Works Facility, formerly the PUC building, was constructed in 1903. Its original purpose was a power and water pumping station. In 1991, it was designated as a Heritage Building, only one of two in Listowel. The building is currently in use by the public works operation, Listowel BIA and the North Perth Chamber of Commerce.

After reports of leaks, a roof assessment was provided on the building in October 2022 by the Ontario Roof Consultants and Associates. Their report indicated a complete removal and replacement of the leaking roof as early as 2023. However, the heritage designation bylaw ensures that the roof profile remains intact but does not indicate the use of certain materials.

At the Jan. 9 meeting of council, two options were presented for council’s decision. The current style is cedar shake on the roof, and the first option is a replacement with a similar look to the current style, but is a synthetic shingle. This option is $625,320 (not including taxes). However, staff explored a more economical option, a steel roof construction. This option costs $446,000 (not including taxes). The cost of this project is substantial regardless of which option is chosen, as noted in the report to council, and this cost will be included as a capital project in the 2023 budget.

After much discussion and debate within the council as to what option has a longer life expectancy, the curb appeal of changing the roof and most obviously the hefty price tag, council directed staff to move forward with both options at a more detailed level, so an appropriate decision can be made in the near future.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner