Former Lions WR Titus Young released after serving 20 months in prison

Titus Young is out of prison.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the former Lions and Rams wide receiver was granted parole this weekend after serving almost 20 months on a four-year sentence.

Young was imprisoned in 2016 on a charge for battery with serious injury stemming from an incident in which he attacked his neighbor with his fists and a metal object.

The Times reported the former wide receiver has spent the last year-plus at the California Health Care Facility, which offers "medical care and mental health treatment to inmates who have the most severe and long-term needs," according to the California Department of Corrections website.

Young told the Times he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“Having bipolar has pretty much torn down my life,” Young wrote in a diary given to the Times. “It’s been four years of fighting so many different behaviors. When I was first diagnosed, I didn’t want to believe it because I felt my life was too perfect to have bipolar. Football players don’t take medicine. I’m macho. Put me back on the field. But, no, that’s really not what I needed.”

Young was drafted out of Boise State by the Lions in the second round in 2011. He played two seasons with the club before he was released. He caught 81 passes for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns with Detroit. He was later picked up by the Rams before he was released 10 days later after his behavior became "increasingly erratic," according to the Times.



