Former Lightning, Rangers defenceman Dan Girardi retires after 13 seasons

Girardi played 13 years with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. (Getty)

After a 13-year NHL career spanning 927 career games, former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Dan Girardi announced his retirement.

G,



Thank you for 11 years of giving us your all.

Thank you for being one of us. #NYR pic.twitter.com/74EBkG6CnG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 20, 2019

Girardi posted four goals and 16 points in 62 games with the Lightning in 2018-19. He was best known for his 11 years with the Rangers, where he earned his lone All-Star nomination in 2012.

"I would like to thank all my coaches, family, friends and teammates for supporting me throughout my entire hockey career," Girardi said in a press release.

"I want to thank the New York Rangers for giving me a chance to fulfill my childhood dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout those 11 incredible years I have made so many friends on and off the ice. I bled Ranger blue and gave it my all for my team, the city and the Garden faithful. I also want to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning for helping me continue my career by giving me a chance to play for such an amazing organization, city and fan base.

“The last two years in Tampa Bay have been so much fun for me and my family. I will always fondly remember my time here.”

A reminder that there’s nobody like Dan Girardi.



Never change, G! We’re excited to see what’s next for you. ⚡️



pic.twitter.com/DODk9RXSwW — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 20, 2019

Prior to his professional career, Girardi helped the London Knights win the Memorial Cup in 2005 on an absolutely stacked team that also boasted Corey Perry, Dave Bolland, Brandon Prust, Marc Methot among other eventual NHL players.

