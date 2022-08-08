Former Levi’s Executive Talks Free Speech, Reveals New Projects

Rosemary Feitelberg
·8 min read

More than five months after a much-publicized departure from Levi Strauss & Co. as brand president, Jennifer Sey is ready to increase the volume of her views — the need for free speech and independent thinking in corporations and society at large, as well as the risks of censorship, and ‘woke’ or social justice capitalism in corporate America.

After nearly 23 years with Levi’s and attracting national media attention for speaking out about harm being done to children due to pandemic-induced school closures, Sey exited the company earlier this year. She did so without a non-compete or nondisclosure agreement, as is sometimes routine with longtime corporate executives who rise up through the ranks of one company.

More from WWD

The situation “became a battle of will,” in that between March 2020 and her departure in mid-February, she was repeatedly asked by management to be less vocal about mandatory school closures, claimed Sey, who has four children and relocated to Colorado during the pandemic so that her two youngsters could return to classroom learning. “We hit a crossroads. It was determined that my outspokenness meant that I could not hold the [chief executive officer] position at Levi’s, which I was in the running for. Because I couldn’t hold that position, I couldn’t stay in my current seat either. That is a primary feeder role for the CEO,” Sey claimed.

She pointed to the October 2021 request for a background check for herself and her husband as standard operating procedure for potential CEO candidates to vet for “any financial entanglements that could be compromising” or a criminal record. “None of those things are true, but it also included a social media scan. I granted permission on the background check, but I did say at the time that I thought that would put me out of the running. And that it would be a judgment call that Levi’s would make and say, ‘You can’t occupy the CEO role. There is too much controversy around the things that you’ve been saying.’”

In addition to social media posts, Sey had written a few op-eds and appeared on local news programs airing her views. “Even if I had deleted all of my social media, screen grabs live forever. It would have been considered too much noise for the company to withstand,” she contended.

There has been debate over if Sey was fired or if she quit. “It was kind of both. I was told there wasn’t a place for me any more. Rather than sign a NDA, I left on my own terms,” Sey said.

Upon her exit, Levi’s announced her interim successor and declined further comment about Sey’s allegations, citing company policy regarding personnel issues.

Those turbulent final two years of her tenure at Levi’s will be part of Sey’s memoir, which is due out in October from All Seasons Press. Her Substack “Sey Anything” newsletter debuts Monday and a documentary about the impact of school closures on children is in the works. All Seasons Press typically works with conservative voices, but Sey said they are looking to expand with independent thinkers who are willing to challenge the mainstream message. “Unfortunately today, if you are a little heterodox in thinking, you’re billed as alt-right, which I am definitely not. I would say I am neither party. I am independent. It’s called unidentified in Colorado.”

As a former elite gymnast, Sey wrote a 2008 book, “Chalked Up,” about abuse in gymnastics and made the 2020 film “Athlete A” that exposed the abuses in the sport — the story of since-convicted sex offender and former physician for the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team Larry Nasser was at the center of that. She claimed she was initially “vilified” for being the first to speak out publicly against a former coach, who had raped her friend, but that doing so prompted other victims to come forward and the coach was eventually banned from the sport. “If I hadn’t done that, how much longer would he have gone sexually assaulting young gymnasts? Somebody has to go first. It’s a lonely endeavor. But ultimately others will join you.”

“Not particularly interested” in pursuing politics, Sey said she has been approached about running for office for both political parties and as an independent. As “a lifelong Democrat,” who recently switched to unaffiliated, she said she has been asked by Democratic supporters in her home state of Colorado to run “for roles that are much more senior than she would consider herself capable of,” including senator. “I do not feel qualified, equipped, nor interested,” Sey said. “Regular people have said, ‘You should run. You’re what the Republican Party needs.’ A lot of people have asked me for endorsements, which I don’t want to offer at this time. I want to stay out of the political fray for now.

”I have this unique opportunity right now to do exactly what I want to do and to say what I want to say. I didn’t think I would have that if I were to run for any sort of office,” she said.

Five to 10 recruiters have approached her about fashion, retail and non-fashion roles. Sey said she first asks if they know her story and has been told by all of them that that is why she is being approached. “That’s a demonstration that there are some companies that want leaders that do have the courage of their convictions and they believe it is possible to create a culture that welcomes all kinds of diversity including viewpoint diversity. If I do ever lead an organization again, that would be part of my goal, to create an employee culture where we can disagree with each other and you can bring your whole self to work.”

One of her many concerns is that “we are selling values and not products, and are not striving for product excellence — all sold at a fair price, that are made fairly and pay workers fairly. I’m still wrestling with this. This approach I supported for a very long time. In 1992, Levi’s was the first Fortune 500 company to offer same-sex partners benefits. That is an amazing thing. But I think it’s misleading to sell your values as the reason to buy your product. It’s rife with inconsistencies and it leads to this unwelcoming employee culture. The fact is not all the employees agree. Do they not get to work there?” Sey said. “Let’s say I was a Republican, which I’m still not. Does that mean I shouldn’t be allowed to hold a job?”

Sey said it’s increasingly important to take stances on behalf of your employees, as in same-sex couples’ benefits, and less important to take public stances on the political issue of the day. “You create a culture that isn’t welcoming to all.”

The concept of companies forbidding employees to take political stances at work or through internal channels, as Coinbase did in 2020, led to employee pushback, Sey said. “It’s an evolving issue. I didn’t talk about it at work. I talked about it on my off time. I wasn’t trying to bring people around to my way of seeing things. This was for me as a mom, something that was really important. I don’t think we can ask people just because they work for a company not to be people or citizens.”

That said, Sey “wholeheartedly believes” that companies that strive for excellence delivering a great product at a great price, and make it less about social justice stances “gets you focused on the reason people buy your product and you will create a more welcoming employee culture. We can all agree and align along these business principles but we don’t all align around politics always.”

In these “difficult times, we can all make friends with each other, listen to people that we don’t agree with and get back to working together against a joint goal,” Sey said. “We can set our politics aside. If we want to talk about them in the off-hours, we can work toward building bridges to understanding. If we listen to people who don’t agree with us, we might not change our minds but we might learn to think a little differently and learn something. It’s important to do that. I have lots of friends who I don’t agree with about a lot of things, but they’re still a close friend.”

Her upcoming book will lay out “the story behind the headlines and the sound bites about what happened during my last two years at Levi’s, a company I worked for for close to 23 years,” she said. “It’s also a broader exploration of woke capitalism. They [Levi’s] are just one of many companies and are part of a much larger trend. It’s bled over from college campuses into corporate America.”

From her standpoint, such practices are misleading to consumers in terms of a company’s intentions, which are at the end of the day about profitability. It can also create an employee culture that isn’t viewpoint inclusive, and leads to “canceled” employees. “On a practical level, this type of silencing is dangerous. Companies without debate and dissent will make poor business choices,” Sey contended.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen