Former Leeds United owner: I should have axed Marcelo Bielsa after we finished ninth

Andre Radrizzani sold Leeds United to the 49ers Enterprises - PA/Mike Egerton

Andrea Radrizzani has admitted he should have removed Marcelo Bielsa as manager after securing Leeds United’s top-half finish in the Premier League but reaching the limit of his squad’s capacity.

The Italian businessman, who has sold Leeds to the 49ers Enterprises this week, has revealed discussions with Bielsa over eventually becoming director of football at Elland Road after the 2020-21 season when the Argentinian coach was out of contract.

Bielsa eventually agreed a new contract and played in front of crowds as football returned to normal after Covid-19, but he was sacked midway through the season as Leeds battled against relegation.

“He actually said, ‘you should change me or you should change all the players because we can’t do better than that unless we make changes’,” said Radrizzani to Sky Sports News. “He was aware the situation was at the limit. We decided to stay one extra year with a view to him becoming a director of football on top of the coach role.

“Both of us knew the risk and so perhaps then was the right time to make the change. I wasn’t brave enough to make such a decision after finishing ninth in the league. For him, he also wanted to enjoy another season with the fans inside the stadium.”

American coach Jesse Marsch was appointed as Bielsa’s successor and saved the club from relegation on the final day of the season, but Radrizzani admits he should have sacked him before the World Cup last season.

“The tactics that he showed sometimes were a bit confusing - not only for me but for the players,” said Radrizzani. “We had situations where a winger would be playing as a midfielder - things like that. Personally, I wanted to make a change before the World Cup, then I was persuaded to hold on.

I think it was a huge mistake as we had the slot of six weeks to make changes. Other teams successfully used this period but we ended up making the change in February, with very few options.”

Radrizzani also says sporting director Victor Orta made errors in bringing in players without Premier League experience, although took some of the blame himself for the signings made that led to relegation.

The former Leeds owner also admitted using Elland Road as security in the deal to buy Sampdoria was “part of the conversation” but a different solution was found. Fans have voiced their disapproval of his reign in the final season and he missed the game of the season due to stress leading to “a bubble of water in the eye” which could have led to surgery.

“It was a very sweet time in my life but unfortunately it didn’t end in the way I wished,” he told Sky Sports News. “It’s bitter now to know the club is back in the Championship but in my six years I achieved what I wanted.”

