Former league MVPs Jackson, Newton meet as Pats host Ravens

BALTIMORE (6-2) at NEW ENGLAND (3-5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 4-3-1; Patriots 3-5

SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 10-4

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Patriots 37-20 on Nov. 3, 2019 in Baltimore

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Colts 24-10; Patriots beat Jets 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 4; Patriots No. 21

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS Defence — OVERALL (8), RUSH (8), PASS (10).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17T), RUSH (4), PASS (28).

PATRIOTS Defence — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Ravens have never won a regular-season matchup with the Patriots in Foxborough, but are 2-2 in playoff games at Gillette Stadium ... Baltimore’s 6-2 record ties the best mark after eight games in franchise history. ... The Ravens have won 10 straight road games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Baltimore is allowing a league-low 17.8 points per game. ... The Ravens have forced a turnover in 21 successive games. The second-longest current streak is 15, by Miami. ... Baltimore has reached 100 yards rushing in 31 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. ... Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in an NFL-record 31 consecutive games. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a .618 winning percentage, fourth best among current coaches. New England’s Bill Belichick leads with .681. ... Since Harbaugh’s arrival in Baltimore in 2008, the Ravens have a plus-57 turnover differential. This year it’s plus-4. ... Baltimore is 25-5 with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback. Three of those defeats have come against Kansas City. Dan Marino is the only other QB to secure 25 wins in his first 30 starts. ... Jackson set an NFL single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback last year. He leads Baltimore this season with 469 yards on the ground, followed by Gus Edwards with 328. ... Tight end Mark Andrews has caught five of Jackson’s 12 touchdown passes this year. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker is 15 for 16 on field goals this season. His 90.9% career success rate is best in NFL history. ... Ravens punter Sam Koch has played in a franchise-record 232 games. This season, he’s averaging 45 yards per kick with a 42.3 net and 13 inside the 20. … Belichick is 6-2 in regular season against the Ravens. … New England QB Cam Newton rushed for two TDs last week against the Jets, his third game with at least two rushing scores this season. That’s tied for the second most in the NFL. He has eight rushing TDs this season, tied for the most by a quarterback in his team’s first eight games of a season during the Super Bowl era. … WR Jakobi Meyers set career highs in catches (12) and receiving yards (169) last week. He also joined Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman as the only Patriots players with 150 or more receiving yards in a game in the past five seasons. … CB J.C. Jackson leads the NFL with five interceptions. His 13 INTS since the start of the 2018 season are the most in the NFL during that time. … DE Deatrich Wise had six tackles and a sack last week. … K Nick Folk was AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting on three extra points and going 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts, including a winning 51-yarder as time expired to lift New England to the win over the Jets. … Fantasy tip: Patriots RB James White had 84 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in New England’s last meeting with Baltimore. He is aiming for his third consecutive outing with 80 or scrimmage yards against the Ravens.

