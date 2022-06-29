Former Le Mans Winner Kamui Kobayashi Is Running IMSA GT This Weekend

Photo credit: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER - Getty Images

Full-time Lexus IMSA driver Jack Hawksworth has been sidelined for the past few weeks with a foot injury, leaving IndyCar rookie and Lexus part-timer Kyle Kirkwood to fill in for him throughout the team's past few races. However, Kirkwood is in Mid-Ohio with IndyCar this weekend, leaving a hole in the Lexus lineup this weekend. Toyota's top sports car driver happened to already be in the country last weekend as part of his part-time schedule in a Cadillac with Jimmie Johnson. With those stars lined up perfectly, Kamui Kobayashi will be making his IMSA GTD debut for Lexus this weekend.

Kobayashi is a former F1 driver who made his name as one of the most exciting drivers on the grid in three seasons at Sauber, but his biggest accomplishments have all come with Toyota Gazoo Racing at Le Mans. He's won 11 FIA World Endurance Championship races over seven seasons with Toyota, including the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans. He also has two WEC titles and four poles at Le Mans, including a track record run in 2017 that, thanks to a change to slower Hypercar regulations last season, should stand for a decade. He's only raced in the U.S. since 2018, all part-time for various Cadillac DPi programs, but he's already won the Rolex 24 twice in four attempts.

Sunday's race at Mosport will mark his first-ever GT race in America, however. The European Toyota Gazoo Racing and American Vasser Sullivan Lexus teams compete with very different cars in very different classes and rarely overlap, so the fill-in spot represents a fairly significant one-race deal for Lexus. That deal is all the more interesting when you consider that Kobayashi was also recently promoted to team principal at the Gazoo Racing Hypercar program. Although any decision to race here would likely be wholly unrelated to any connection with the Lexus GTD operation, that program would be eligible to race at the 24 Hours of Daytona, and in other IMSA races, starting in 2023.

