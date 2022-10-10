Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Elisabeth Röhm Returns to Direct a Season 22 Episode

Former “Law & Order cast member Elisabeth Röhm will direct an episode of the NBC procedural this season, NBC announced on Monday.

The episode, titled “Only the Lonely,” follows the investigation and trial in the murder of a high-level crisis consultant, who made many enemies in her career.

Röhm starred as ADA Serena Southerlyn from 2001 to 2005. Longtime viewers may remember her surprising exit, in which her character was fired by District Attorney Arthur Branch (Fred Dalton Thompson) for not being hard-nosed enough. Her line, “Is it because I’m a lesbian?” was the first time anyone had mentioned that fact that Serena was gay on the series.

Prior to “Law & Order,” Röhm played Detective Kate Lockley on “Buffythe Vampire Slayer” spinoff “Angel.” Her other TV credits include “Bull,” “Heroes,” “The Client List,” “The Last Ship,” and “Jane the Virgin.”

Her previous directing credits include the TV movies “Switched Before Birth” and “Girl in Room 13.”

All new episodes of Season 22 of “Law & Order” air Thursdays on NBC and stream next day on Peacock.

