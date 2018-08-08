Former 'Last Chance U' star Isaiah Wright released from jail in plea deal

Last Chance U’s Isaiah Wright took a plea deal Wednesday and will be released from prison. (Netflix)

Isaiah Wright, the star running back featured on the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” has been been released from jail and had his murder charges dropped in a plea deal, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Wright and his brother, Camion Patrick, were arrested in September 2017 and each charged with homicide in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford, who died July 25, 2017.

According to police reports, Itiq Tivone Green and Keshawn L. Hopewell, along with Wright and Patrick, met Radford at an apartment complex the day Radford was killed. Allegedly, the men were going to go elsewhere to complete a deal involving a half-pound of marijuana.

Wright, 20, and Patrick reportedly remained behind while the others drove to buy the drugs. Radford was stabbed and robbed of over $1,000 during that car ride. Police and prosecutors believed the stabbing to be premeditated.

Did Wright know about plans to rob and stab Radford?

Green and Hopewell returned to the apartment complex with the money, and took video with Wright and Patrick showing it off. Thus, the brothers were initially charged as accessories to the crime.

Charges against Patrick were dropped in November, as prosecutors could not prove he was involved. However, in questioning for the initial hearing, Wright said that he knew about the plans “to get the money,” which in an initial court hearing was perceived as an implication of guilt. He was sent to prison to await a grand jury decision.

Wednesday, he appeared before a grand jury in Tennessee, and took a plea deal that got him out of jail with five years of probation and time served. According to his attorney, the deal entailed pleading guilty to one count of facilitation of aggravated robbery, in exchange for dropping the murder charge.

Much of Season 2 of “Last Chance U” focused on Wright while he dealt with injury and butting heads with head coach Buddy Stephens. Wright once credited football that season with keeping him “off the street,” and discussed the maturing mindset that allowed him to discern right from wrong.

Once a top junior college prospect at EMCC, Wright was being recruited by several FBS programs, but ended up signing with West Georgia – though after going through preseason practices in 2017, he disenrolled before the season began in August.

