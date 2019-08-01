Former Lakers guard Lance Stephenson signs with Chinese team, report says

Lance Stephenson is taking his talent overseas after he went unsigned through NBA's free agency.

The guard signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Liaoning of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Yahoo Sports, which cited unidentified sources. He comes out ahead financially as his NBA minimum is $2,331,593 for a full season.

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson has reached a one-year, $4 million agreement with Liaoning of the Chinese Basketball Association, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2019

Stephenson, 28, most recently played for the Lakers on a one-year deal, averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range in 68 appearances.

He entered the league in 2010 when the Pacers selected him in the second round of the draft, and then he went on to play with Indiana for four seasons before jumping around the league.

He helped the Pacers reach the playoffs in each of his first four seasons and made it to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

Stephenson averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 2013-14, but has been a journeyman since, playing for three different teams during the 2016-17 season alone.

Stephenson also had short stints with the Hornets, Clippers, Grizzlies, Timberwolves and Pelicans before playing with Los Angeles.