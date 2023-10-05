Former “LA Ink” star Kat Von D gets baptized after renouncing witchcraft

Kat Von D's eternal soul has a new lease on life.

The former occult enthusiast shared a video on Instagram of her baptism, more than a year after she had announced on the social media site her parting with the dark arts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Kat Von D attends Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Fall/Winter 2022 on March 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Kat Von D

Von D, née Katherine von Drachenberg, is seen in an intimate ceremony in a church before a pastor baptizes her "in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit."

Back in July 2022, Von D posted a pic to Instagram of her collection of occult books she had decided to give up.

"I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," she wrote at the time.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?" the 41-year-old tattoo artist continued. "And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

Von D appeared for two seasons on TLC's tattoo shop reality series Miami Ink before branching out with her own show LA Ink, which ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2011.

Regarding her turn away from the macabre, Von D noted that she wasn't attempting to "put anyone down if you're into this stuff" but insisted on a "spiritual battle taking place" and her desire to "surround myself and my family with love and light."

