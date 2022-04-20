Former L.A. Lakers' Coach Jerry West Demands Apology and Retraction from Team Behind HBO's Winning Time

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
Jerry West
Jerry West

Focus on Sport/Getty

Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Jerry West is demanding an apology from HBO for what he describes as "a baseless and malicious assault" on his character in the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

In a letter sent Tuesday evening to producer Adam McKay and HBO, West's lawyers said the network and the producers behind the sports drama "owe Jerry a public apology and at the very least should retract their baseless and defamatory portrayal of him" in the 10-episode series.

The letter — which was obtained by ESPN and The Athletic — alleges that Winning Time, which debuted on March 6, "falsely and cruelly portrays Mr. West as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic," which they claim "bears no resemblance to the real man."

Jerry West
Jerry West

Icon Sportswire/AP Images

"The portrayal of NBA icon and L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West in Winning Time is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family," said Skip Miller, a partner at the Miller Barondess LLP law firm in Los Angeles and attorney for West, according to reports by multiple outlets.

Miller added, "Contrary to the baseless portrayal in the HBO series, Jerry had nothing but love for and harmony with the Lakers organization, and in particular owner Dr. Jerry Buss, during an era in which he assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history."

HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke

Warrick Page/HBO

Earlier on Tuesday, former Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized the series, including its depiction of West (played in the series by Jason Clarke), in a lengthy Substack post about the show.

"It's a shame the way they treat Jerry West, who has openly discussed his struggle with mental health, especially depression," Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

In Tuesday's letter, West's legal team deemed it "a travesty that HBO has knowingly demeaned him for shock value and the pursuit of ratings."

