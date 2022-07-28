Former KU power forward David McCormack signs contract to play for team in Turkey

Former Kansas men’s basketball power forward David McCormack has signed a contract to play for Besiktas JK, a Turkish Basketball Super League team based in Istanbul, Turkey, the team announced Wednesday.

McCormack, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound, 23-year-old native of Norfolk, Virginia, was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft after playing for KU for four seasons.

He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas while on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way contract that allows players to compete in both the NBA and the G League during the same season.

McCormack worked out for several teams, including Atlanta, Minnesota, Washington and the Los Angeles Lakers during the predraft process. He also interviewed with several teams at the G League Elite camp in May.

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 boards a game in 2021-22 for KU’s national championship team. He hit 50.8% of his shots and 75.8% of his free throws. He also had 33 blocks in 40 games.

Eurobasket projects McCormack as a starter for Besiktas JK with former U.S. college players Matt Coleman (Texas) and Bryce Brown (Auburn) as well as foreign players Gediminas Orelik and Okben Ulubay.

Date changed for Pitt State game

KU’s exhibition game against Pittsburg State has been moved from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, the KU athletic department announced Wednesday. KU’s volleyball team has a match against Kansas State on Nov. 2 in Lawrence.

Pittsburg State will be led by first-year coach Jeff Boschee, a former KU guard.