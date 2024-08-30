Former KU guard Steve Woodberry named assistant coach at familiar place: Missouri St.

Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Steve Woodberry, who has worked as a scout for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves the last three years, was named assistant coach at Missouri State on Thursday.

For the 52-year-old Woodberry, it marks a return to the program where he worked as an assistant under three head coaches, including current head coach Cuonzo Martin, from 2006 to 2012.

Woodberry, a Wichita native, helped recruit a Bears lineup that won the Missouri Valley regular-season title in 2010-11, including MVC Player of the Year Kyle Weems.

Woodberry was part of two NIT runs with the Bears, first in 2007 under coach Barry Hinson and later with Martin in 2011, with five winning seasons and three 20-win campaigns in his six years in Springfield.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Woodberry back to our basketball family,” Martin said on Thursday in a news release. “His wealth of experience, as a player, a coach and an NBA scout, will be an invaluable asset to our program. Steve’s commitment to teaching and his passion for developing players align perfectly with our team’s core values.”

Woodberry — who played at KU from 1990 to 1994 — spent seven seasons (2014-20) as an assistant coach on Danny Manning’s coaching staff at Wake Forest University. The Demon Deacons reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

Woodberry also worked for Manning at Tulsa. The Hurricane won the 2013-14 Conference USA regular-season and tournament championships — the program’s first league title since 2003. The Golden Hurricane went 38-29 overall and 21-11 in CUSA play during Woodberry’s two seasons on staff, which also includes a 2013 appearance in the CBI Tournament.

At KU, Woodberry was part of three Big Eight title teams. He played in two Final Fours (1991 and 1993) under Jayhawks coach Roy Williams with a national runner-up finish and 27-5 overall record Woodberry’s freshman year.

Woodberry was a two-time All-Big Eight selection, named team defensive MVP in 1994 and led the team in scoring (15.5 points per game) for an NCAA Sweet 16 team his senior season. Woodberry finished his career at KU with 1,240 points and a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Woodberry played for the Indiana Pacers for a season before heading overseas where he played 11 years. He played in Switzerland in 1995 before moving to Australia where he enjoyed a six-year playing career. He was the league’s Most Valuable Player with the Brisbane Bullets in 1999 and was an all-league selection in 1998 and 1999. He also played in Lithuania, Greece, Sweden and Finland before retiring as a player in 2005.