Former KU guard Devon Dotson to play for Washington Wizards in NBA summer league

Former Kansas men’s basketball point guard Devon Dotson, who has been with the Chicago Bulls organization the past two years since signing with the NBA team as a free agent in 2020, will play for the Washington Wizards during the upcoming Las Vegas summer league, he told The Star on Saturday.

Dotson, 22, played in 11 games for the Bulls in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He scored 23 points total as a rookie and 29 points last season.

Dotson, 6-foot-2 from Chicago (he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in sixth grade) also spent time with the Windy City Bulls of the G League the past two campaigns. In fact He averaged 21.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game in 25 games last season for the Bulls’ G League team.

Dotson was signed in one of the two-way contract slots for the Bulls in each of the last two seasons. In 2020-21, he and wing Adam Mokoka filled the team’s 2-way deals. In 2021-22, he was in one of the two-way contract slots throughout the first half of the season with forward Tyler Cook. According to Hoopshype,com, Dotson made $449,000 a year ago.

Dotson recently hit five three-pointers and scored 23 points in the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, a KU alumni game for charity, on June 9 at Free State High School in Lawrence. He attended the Washington Wizards’ minicamp last week and impressed enough to be invited to play on the Wizards’ summer team.

Dotson was the leading scorer (18.1 ppg) on a 28-3 team (17-1 in winning the Big 12) that would have been the overall No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, wiped out because of the pandemic.

Dotson did not reveal details of his financial details of his summer league deal with the Wizards on Saturday in his direct message to the Star. Washington will open play in the Las Vegas summer league on July 9 versus Detroit on the campus of UNLV.

Other former KU players competing in the Vegas summer league: Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers), Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Garrett (Miami Heat) and David McCormack (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Garrett, a 23-year-old combo guard who had wrist surgery in January, is slated to play for Miami in the the Vegas Summer league, but not in the three-game California Classic which precedes Vegas. The Vegas summer league will run from July 7-17. Garrett played sparingly in 12 games for the Heat during his rookie season in 2021-22.