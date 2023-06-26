Former KU basketball signee Chris Johnson is headed to another Big 12 program

Former Montverde Academy combo guard and one-time Kansas signee Chris Johnson announced his commitment to one of KU’s Big 12 rivals, Texas, on Monday.

“Hook’em,” Johnson wrote on Twitter, announcing the news.

The four-star guard picked UT over Arkansas and Washington.

“I wanted to be closer to my family,” Johnson told recruiting website On3. “I’ve always wanted to play for Texas basketball and wanted to start my legacy with ‘Texas’ on the front of my jersey.”

Earlier in June, Johnson requested out of his national letter-of-intent with Kansas. Initially, he picked KU over Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and other schools. Johnson signed with KU in November 2022.

Johnson is ranked No. 53 in the class of 2023 by On3 and No. 73 by 247Sports..

It’s been a shuffle of guards between Big 12 rivals KU and Texas this offseason. In April, Arterio Morris announced he’d be transferring from UT to KU.

The teams also have quite a recent history — they battled for the conference title last season. Kansas ultimately prevailed to win the regular-season championship, but Texas would beat KU in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Last season, the Longhorns (29-9, 12-6) finished second in the Big 12 and lost to Miami 88-81 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas went 1-2 against UT, including the loss in the Big 12 Tournament title game.