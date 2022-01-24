How will the former KKK hall promote multicultural celebration and healing? Here’s a look

Mariana Rivas
·5 min read

As a north side native, Roman Ramirez often drove by 1012 Main St. on the way to his mother’s house. Long before he knew its dark history, the co-founder of the ethnic dance center SOL Ballet Folklorico said he knew the building could be something great.

When Ramirez heard from Daniel Banks and Adam McKinney of the arts group DNAWORKS, he said he knew he wanted to be involved in transforming the former Ku Klux Klan meeting hall into something positive for the community.

Ramirez said he felt a burst of pride when he heard the building will become The Fred Rouse Center for Arts and Community Healing to celebrate diversity, art and entrepreneurship.

“You can’t help but to feel pride and joy that this is happening,” said Ramirez, a board member of Transform 1012 N. Main Street, which acquired the building.

The building was built in 1924 and became the KKK’s Texas headquarters. In 1929 it became a concert hall and a warehouse space for a pecan processing company. It its latest iteration it will be named after the victim of the only recorded lynching of a Black man in Fort Worth.

“From the beginning, this wasn’t a property acquisition project,” said Banks. “This was a movement to return resources to the communities that had been targeted for violence and economic marginalization and oppression by the Ku Klux Klan.”

In addition to affordable housing and offices, some intended uses are a theater and event space, an amphitheater and public park, an open dance studio and rehearsal room, and a gallery highlighting racial, gender, sexuality and economic justice. A farmers market, a space where artists can sell their work, and meeting spaces for racial equity and leadership training are also planned.

The organization also plans to welcome visitors with a story telling booth in the lobby. People can record their own history of Fort Worth and broadcast it on TV screens around the building.

As a performing arts director Banks recognized need for more venues in the city. He joined forces with activists, nonprofits and others to form group of eight organizations known as Transform 1012 N. Main Street. They’ve developed a list of projected uses.

‘Home for the whole community’

Taylor Willis, executive director of The Welman Project, said she knew she wanted to be involved in the process after hearing about it.

The Welman Project saves a vast array of items before they’re thrown out. It collects surplus items from businesses and gives them to teachers so they can be reused in the classroom. T-shirts turn into lab coats for science class, CD cases turn into students’ personal white boards, and file organizers turn into weaving looms.

“It fits in so well with what we do at The Welman Project, seeing the potential in things rather than what they are now,” Willis said. Transform 1012 is “the ultimate repurposing project of taking this symbol of hate and turning it into this beautiful home for the whole community.”

Willis said the center will allow the organization to reach beyond the classroom. It will open a tool library where anyone can borrow tools to use at home and a “maker space” where people can use their materials and build whatever they want.

She said she envisions it as “a space where everybody can come and create, learn and build and play [and] not have to worry about needing to buy that tool or provide those supplies themselves.”

Willis hopes to host classes for kids to learn and conduct science experiments and for adults to reconnect with their creativity.

Sharon Herrera, executive director of LGBTQ Saves, said the center will host the city’s first in-person space dedicated to LGBTQ youth. It plans to expand its resources, such as weekly support meetings and suicide prevention training, into a full-service safe house to provide children with whatever they need: GED classes, a library, or a shower.

“I want to create a place that they can call home, and they’re fully welcomed and accepted,” she said.

Educating everybody

Ramirez said he’s excited that the center will represent multiple cultures and communities. Remembering the students he’s taught at Sol Ballet Folklorico, he said many are not often exposed to multicultural places.

“When you have a building that’s going to host multicultural organizations of all backgrounds and diversity, you’re educating everybody that’s walking into that building,” Ramirez said.

Transform 1012 is set to begin the design phase of the estimated three-year process. Banks said the organization plans to host meetings with community members so they can provide feedback on design decisions.

Construction is expected to last about 18 months, and an opening date is projected for late 2024 or early 2025, marking 100 years since the building opened.

“There are these very weird and wonderful 100-year cycles that Fort Worth is experiencing around racial justice that I think is really worth noticing,” Banks said.

The Tarrant County Coalition for Peace and Justice hosted several events last month to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Fred Rouse’s death by a white mob.

Banks said he sees the building as an opportunity for education, healing and a way to prevent history from repeating itself.

“People only are able to oppress and mistreat other people, because they don’t think they’re going to be called on it,” Banks said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur