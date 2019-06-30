Former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen hospitalized with infection

Former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen is the school's leader in career passing yards. (Associated Press)

Jared Lorenzen’s health and wellness nonprofit said Saturday that the former Kentucky quarterback had been hospitalized with an infection.

“We want to thank everyone for messaging and saying a prayer for Jared,” the post on Facebook said. “Everyone continue to take care of your health both mentally and physically and continue to encourage each other. We all ask that you keep Jared in your prayers as he is currently in the hospital with an infection and some medical issues.”

Jared Lorenzen’s family has asked me to share this update on his condition



Prayers for my good friend pic.twitter.com/lOmFGiPeAm — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 30, 2019

Lorenzen, 38, was nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty” during his Kentucky career because of his unusually large size for a quarterback. He was listed at 260 pounds with Kentucky from 2000-03 and gained weight during his five-year NFL career.

The QB had struggled with his weight for most of his life and got bigger after his NFL career was over. He said when he started the Jared Lorenzen Project in 2017 that he once weighed in at over 500 pounds.

“I’m truly lucky to have the team that I have surrounding me right now. It’s a big deal,” Lorenzen said in 2017 when he shared footage of his weight loss journey. “It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a long journey. I get to be able to come out of this a whole new man with whole new respect. If I can get the people in the community to say, ‘Look, if Jared can do it. We know Jared. Let’s jump on this bandwagon. Let’s do it.’”

Lorenzen still holds the Kentucky school record for the most passing yards with 10,354. He also threw 78 touchdowns over his four years with the Wildcats and completed nearly 57 percent of his passes.

