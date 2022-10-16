Former Kentucky football star Wan’Dale Robinson scores first NFL touchdown for Giants

Former University of Kentucky football star Wan’Dale Robinson scored his first NFL touchdown in the second quarter of the New York Giants’ game Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson, the former Western Hills High School standout who had been sidelined by a knee injury since making his first NFL catch in the team’s season opener, caught a 5-yard pass from the Daniel Jones for the score.

It was Robinson’s second catch of the game and the third of his career. Earlier on the scoring drive, Robinson made a key 15-yard catch on a third-and-12 play.

WELCOME BACK WAN'DALE!



New York selected Robinson, a 5-foot-8 wide receiver, with the 43rd overall pick in this year’s draft.

“Since I was 5 years old, that’s been a moment that I’ve been dreaming about my whole life,” Robinson said the night he was selected. “To have it all come to life, I can’t even put into words how I was feeling. It was great, though.”

In his only season at Kentucky, Robinson set single-season records in receiving yardage (1,334) and receptions (104). He caught seven touchdown passes, the most by a Wildcat since La’Rod King in 2011.

The New York Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson (17) celebrates with teammate Saquon Barkley (26) after scoring the first touchdown of his NFL career against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

