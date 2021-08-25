Former Kentucky basketball star sues famed NBA agent over $58 million in lost money

Former University of Kentucky basketball star Nerlens Noel has sued famed NBA agent Rich Paul, alleging that Paul cost him $58 million in lost money on an NBA contract, according to a lawsuit filed this week in a Texas district court.

The $58 million loss occurred when Paul convinced Noel to turn down a four-year, $70 million contract offer from the Dallas Mavericks, according to Noel’s initial complaint. Noel subsequently earned only about $12 million on his contracts in that time frame, according to the lawsuit.

The former Wildcat alleges that Paul recruited Noel to sign with his agency, Klutch Sports, by telling him that he was a $100 million-caliber player and Paul “would get him a max deal,” Noel’s lawsuit alleges.

The conversation between Paul and Noel allegedly took place at Ben Simmons’ birthday party in Los Angeles in 2017, according to court records. Simmons, an NBA star, is one of Paul’s several high-profile clients. Paul told Noel during the conversation that he should end his relationship with Happy Walters, who was his agent at the time. Noel did, and signed with Klutch Sports.

Paul allegedly convinced Noel to not sign the four-year, $70 million deal and instead sign a “qualifying offer” with the Mavericks, which would pay him $4.1 million for one year, according to the lawsuit.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said at the time that Noel “bet on himself” by turning down the four-year deal. If Noel played well in that one year, there was potential for him to get an even bigger contract.

“Noel initially played well for the Mavericks and was largely considered a rising star in the league,” Noel’s attorney wrote in the lawsuit. “However, by December 2017, Noel tore a ligament in his thumb and had surgery to repair the ligament and was forced to miss 42 games.”

Noel’s injury in the 2017-18 season caused him to only play 30 games that year. He averaged about 4.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1 steal and 0.7 blocks per game.

“Paul began to lose interest in Noel as a client” after the 2017-18 season, Noel alleged in his lawsuit.

“During the free agent season which began on July 1, 2018, and after Noel’s one-year contract with Dallas expired, neither Paul nor anyone at Klutch Sports presented any real proposals to Noel in terms of strategies or ideas” on how Noel might secure a “long-term contract or even significant contract for the following season,” Noel’s lawsuit read.

Less than one year after turning down a $70 million contract, Noel signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a league-minimum deal, according to his lawsuit. It was for two years and $3.75 million. There was a player option in the contract which allowed Noel to opt out of the second year of his deal and pursue other opportunities if he wanted.

Noel averaged 5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game as a bench player in his first year with Oklahoma City.

“Neither Paul nor Klutch Sports made any effort to try and secure contracts or deals on Noel’s behalf” after that season ended, Noel alleged in his lawsuit.

Noel also alleged that rumors circulated that he was set to sign a long-term contract with the Thunder, which caused other teams to shy away from him in free agency. Those rumors were false, and hurt Noel’s chances with signing a bigger contract with another team, he alleged.

Noel signed another one-year minimum contract with Oklahoma City after “Paul’s failures as an agent and refusal to do any work on Noel’s behalf,” Noel alleged in his lawsuit.