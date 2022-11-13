Former Keller councilman, 67, among victims of midair collision at Dallas air show

A retired American Airlines pilot who previously served on the Keller city council was among six people who died Saturday when two World War II-era planes collided in midair at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport.

In 2001, Terry Barker described to a reporter his 10-year pursuit to build an aerobatic biplane in his spare time.

“Somebody said it’s like a postman taking a walk on his day off,” he said. “But I’m very lucky because I get paid for doing what I enjoy. At work, everybody likes a nice, smooth ride. But I still like going upside down. It’s just a feeling I’ve never gotten over, that free and independent opportunity to go out and fly.”

Barker was 67. He decided in 2003 not to seek re-election after two terms in Place 5.

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani wrote in a Facebook post of turning to Barker for counsel.

“Terry Barker was beloved by many. He was a friend and someone whose guidance I often sought. Even after retiring from serving on the City Council and flying for American Airlines, his love for community was unmistakable,” Mizani wrote.

The planes involved were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the two planes collided and crashed to the ground about 1:15 p.m.

Officials said the B-17 had a crew of five people, while the Kingcobra was flown by a single pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation.

The Allied Pilots Association said in a tweet Saturday night that two of its former members were killed on board the B-17. The pilots association, which is the union that represents American Airlines pilots, identified the crew members as Barker and Len Root, who retired in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present,” the tweet read.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Root lived in the Keller area and was a pilot and manager for the Gulf Coast Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. He previously worked for American Airlines for 35 years as a flight director and flight management system program controller.