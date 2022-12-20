Former Kapyong Barracks site in Winnipeg officially converted to urban reserve, will be country's largest

·3 min read

The former home of the Kapyong Barracks was officially converted to reserve land on Monday, paving the way for what is expected to be a massive mixed-use complex, on what will be the largest urban reserve in Canada.

“Today is a historic day, and not just for Treaty One, but for all of Winnipeg and Manitoba, and for all First Nations in Canada,” Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said at a media event on Monday morning announcing that the Winnipeg site has been officially converted to reserve land, and repatriated to the seven Treaty One First Nations.

“The impact this will have on our First Nations is broad and meaningful.”

Kapyong Barracks along Kenaston Boulevard has sat empty since 2004, and is now slated to become Naawi-Oodena, a massive urban reserve that will be a joint venture between the Treaty One Development Corporation and Canada Lands Company, a self-financing Crown corporation.

Approximately 68% of the 168-acre site will be developed, and residential, commercial, educational, cultural, recreational, and other community-related facilities are expected to be built in the space, according to Treaty One.

Urban reserves operate by allowing First Nations to develop land in cities for commercial purposes, which in turn generates revenue for their communities.

On Monday, Treaty One Chairperson and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief Gordon BlueSky called the conversion of the land “momentous.”

“It is a day to celebrate the reclamation of our Treaty Lands, and look forward to the new generation of reconciliation and progress,” BlueSky said.

“In my opinion the Treaties were not written in good faith, which resulted in over 150 years of us fighting for our lands, and we still aren’t finished.

“This is our time to exercise our inherent right to manage the lands that we are rightfully entitled to.”

BlueSky also took time on Monday to thank the City of Winnipeg and former Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman for the work the city put into the project, as an agreement signed earlier this year will see the city provide all municipal services for the Naawi-Oodena urban reserve “in a scope and manner consistent with the rest of the city.”

“We thank the city and the former mayor for working with us on what has been deemed the best municipal services agreement in all of Canada,” BlueSky said. “I really do have to stress the importance of the Winnipeg leadership, and the continued leadership that we see from Winnipeg City Hall.

“It’s really great to see that, because in my career it has been a very up and down relationship with our municipalities when it comes to providing municipal services to our urban reserves, so they deserve that acknowledgement.”

Treaty One said they now expect to begin putting “shovels-to-ground” in the spring of 2023, with development estimated to take 15 years, and to be finished in three phases.

The first phase of the project is expected to take five years to complete, and include 100 residential units and 300,000 square feet of commercial space. The second phase will include a further 600 residential units and another 400,000 square feet of commercial space, while phase three will include another 400 residential units and 350,000 square feet of commercial space.

According to Treaty One, once completed the “landmark development” will represent the largest multi-use project in Winnipeg’s modern history, and the single largest urban Indigenous economic zone in all of Canada.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

