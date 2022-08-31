Former Kansas Jayhawks forward Markieff Morris headed to Brooklyn Nets on 1-year deal

Former University of Kansas power forward Markieff Morris will continue his NBA career as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Morris, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound, 32-year-old 11-year NBA veteran, has agreed to sign a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Post reported that the contract is not guaranteed.

Morris averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for the Miami Heat last season while entering just 17 games.

He hit 47.4% of his shots including 33.3% from three.

In 2019-20, Morris won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s appeared in 50 playoff games in a career that has included stops with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Morris, who played for KU with brother Marcus Morris for three seasons, averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds a game in his junior year (2010-11). at KU. He was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

“An addition who brings production and leadership as an 11-year NBA veteran, Morris was part of the 2020 Lakers championship team. He now is set to join Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He is expected to undergo a physical with the team this week,” wrote Charania on Twitter.

New York Post writer Brian Lewis commented on the signing of Morris.

“After adding size on the wings – an Achilles Heel mercilessly exposed by Boston in a first-round sweep last season – Nets general manager Sean Marks has been looking for a backup big man,” Lewis wrote. “At 6-9, 245-pounds, Morris is a rugged, experienced reserve, and a veteran voice in the locker room. Morris – who turns 33 on Friday – has been a power forward his entire career, but with added size, declining mobility and a career .341 percentage from deep, he could be deployed at times as a smallball stretch-five and backup to presumptive starter Nic Claxton,” Lewis added.

Morris missed four months last season because of a whiplash injury he suffered in a scrap with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

“The scuffle came late in that Nov. 8 game, shortly after the Heat ire was raised when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Miami center Bam Adebayo. Morris stopped play a few seconds later by intentionally crashing into Jokic from the side, a foul that referees called a flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind,” wrote NBA.com. “Heat players were livid at what they perceived to be a cheap shot from Jokic, who conceded afterward that it was ‘a stupid play.’’’

Jokic was suspended one game for his role in the incident. Morris was fined $50,000.

Sam Quinn of CBSsports.com wrote of the acquisition: “As low-cost upside swings go, the Nets could have done worse. If there’s any basketball left in Morris, the Nets are betting that they can find it at training camp. If not? They are so deep on the wings that the cost here is still more than low enough to justify the risk.”