Former Kansas Jayhawk guard Svi Mykhailiuk co-signs Twitter post about Ukraine, Russia
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Sacramento KingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Svi MykhailiukUkrainian basketball player
- Alex LenUkrainian basketball player
Former Kansas basketball shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, who is from Cherkasy, Ukraine, wrote “No War!” at the top of a Twitter post he co-authored with fellow Ukraine native Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Len hails from Antratsyt, Ukraine.
“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war,” the duo wrote on Twitter. They were referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week.
“Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity. We are with you!
“Signed, Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.”
KU coach Bill Self said after his media availability Thursday that he had spoken with Mykhailiuik, who told Self his mom, Inna, and dad, Iurri, at this time are OK.
Mykhailiuk, a 6-7, 24-year-old guard, played at KU from 2014-18. He was a second-round pick (No. 47 overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft.