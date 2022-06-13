Former Just Eat CEO appointed new Cost of Living Tsar

Mason Boycott-Owen
·2 min read
David Buttress, the former Just Eat CEO, has been appointed Cost of Living Tsar by the Government
David Buttress, the former Just Eat CEO, has been appointed Cost of Living Tsar by the Government

The former CEO and founder of Just Eat has been appointed as the Government’s new Cost of Living Tsar to convince businesses to give families cheaper deals.

David Buttress, who launched the take-away company’s UK arm in 2006 will report directly to Steve Barclay, the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

His unpaid role as Cost of Living Business Tsar will involve convincing the private sector to introduce schemes to keep costs down for families, such as in supermarket shops.

The Government said it wanted to look at more discounted prices and more offers on products, something of a U-turn on its now-delayed plan to ban deals on unhealthy foods.

It cited “price locking campaigns” in supermarkets like Asda and Sainsbury’s, or an increase of hardship funds run by energy suppliers, as initiatives it wanted companies to roll out further.

He is due to start work with Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, tomorrow at a roundtable with supermarkets and sports organisations to convince them to do more to help low-income families.

'Practical saving initiatives'

David Buttress, Cost of Living Business Tsar, said: “The rising cost of living that we are all facing, both in the UK and globally, provides business and industry with a unique challenge and opportunity to do our bit.

“I am looking forward to working closely with my private sector colleagues, to help support our communities and customers with practical and real cost of living saving initiatives.”

The latest move on cost of living comes after the Government ditched or postponed a range of healthy eating initiatives which had been promised by the Prime Minister.

Plans to ban multi-buy deals on foods and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar were delayed until October next year, while a ban on television adverts for unhealthy food was postponed until the start of 2024.

More seafood, smaller portions

On Monday the Government also announced its long-awaited Food Strategy following a review by Henry Dimbleby, the founder of Leon.

It also saw healthy-eating measures scaled back, with his proposed sugar and salt taxes not taken forward in the strategy.

The strategy mentioned a broad range of proposals, which included an ambition for Britons to eat more seafood and reducing portion sizes.

Steve Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “Businesses and organisations across the country have stepped up time and time again when the nation needs it most. The financial pressures people are facing as a result of current global challenges will be no different.

“I am delighted to have David Buttress on board, bringing with him a wealth of experience along with the vigour and ingenuity of business to go even further in efforts to support British families throughout this difficult time.”

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi