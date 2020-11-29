Former journalist charged with planning terrorist attack in Queensland

Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

A former journalist has been charged with allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the regional Queensland city of Bundaberg.

James Waugh faced a Brisbane court on Saturday after he was charged by police on Friday with planning a terrorist act for the Bundaberg region. Police also allege the 29-year-old had “sought firearms training”.

A Queensland joint counter-terrorism team allegedly found a number of electronic devices and a notebook when officers searched Waugh’s Kepnock address on 3 November after he allegedly threatened a member of the public.

Australian federal police and Queensland police in a joint statement said the seized documents indicated “a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism”.

AFP assistant commissioner Scott Lee said the decision to charge Waugh was made “to prevent a terrorist attack in Australia and to protect the community”.

Cheryl Scanlon, a Queensland police assistant commissioner, said the arrest was a credit to the hard work and “commitment to community safety” of law enforcement agencies.

Waugh did not apply for bail when he faced Brisbane arrest court on Saturday, according to Nine News. He is due to face court again in December on the terrorism charge that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Waugh previously worked for several different news outlets, including the Queanbeyan Age and Canberra Chronicle, the ABC reported.