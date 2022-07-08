Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Stop in Japan

Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history, who held the office in 2006 and 2007 and then from 2012-2020, was shot today in what appears to be an assassination attempt; his condition is currently unknown.

Abe was making a campaign on behalf of another member of his Liberal Democratic Party at the time. According to the Washington Post, Japanese broadcasting company NHK reported that he showed no vital signs after the event. According to the Associated Press, Abe is reported to have experienced heart failure after being shot.

Details about the situation are still unfolding, but, people on the scene said at least 2 shots were fired while Abe was delivering a speech. He was apparently shot in the chest, according to multiple reports. Soon after the shooting, police arrested a single male, about whom no details have been provided.

Abe’s campaign appearance happened 2 days before the country’s next election, scheduled for Sunday (it’s already Friday in Japan).

Abe stepped down as Prime Minister in 2020, citing an inability to perform his duties while battling ulcerative colitis, a painful inflammation of the colon and rectum that has no known specific cause.