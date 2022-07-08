Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during campaign speech

Shinzo Abe collapsed after apparently being shot at a campaign event - AFP

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

Mr Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

The Japanese government confirmed that Mr Abe had been shot but said his condition was unknown.

Mr Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest, according to reports. The term, used in Japan, indicates no vital signs, and generally precedes a formal certification of death by a coroner.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

Local media reported a man was in custody, however there were no immediate further details.

Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said he was "saddened and shocked" by the shooting.

