Former Jags LB Telvin Smith arrested on charge of unlawful sexual activities with certain minors

Telvin Smith, who mysteriously took last season off, was arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested in Florida on a charge of unlawful sexual activities with certain minors.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records show that Smith, 29, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being detained on $50,000 bond. The records don’t list further details about the charge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SWAT team seen at Smith’s home

News 4 in Jacksonville reports that a heavily armored SWAT team and detectives were seen Wednesday at Smith’s Jacksonville home in the upscale Queen’s Harbour neighborhood.

Our helicopter shows heavy police presence: SWAT team at door and undercover detectives lining street at Queen’s Harbour mansion around 2pm. We’ve been gathering details since. @wjxt4 https://t.co/cduq8ZqUuS pic.twitter.com/iJZHKv2dDO — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 29, 2020

The same outlet reported last November that investigators executed a search warrant at Smith’s home and towed a black Cadillac Escalade from his property.

Telvin Smith’s Black Cadillac Escalade just towed from his home in Queens Harbour, with a Jacksonville police car behind it. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/B9XsvC7MTa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) November 27, 2019

According to that report, Smith was seen in handcuffs but not arrested as a result of the Nov. 27 police search.

Smith’s mysterious exit from NFL last season

Smith, a five-year NFL veteran who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, did not play in 2019 after a surprise announcement in May that he was taking the season off.

Story continues

“It was said to me from a great coach that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game and get my world in order,” Smith wrote in a May 9 Instagram post.

“I must give this time back to myself, my family and my health. I appreciate all the support I will and will not get. I just ask y’all to respect my decision to not play football this season.”

More from Yahoo Sports: