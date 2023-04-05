Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care - reports

Silvio Berlusconi (PA Archive)

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been rushed to an intensive care unit at a hospital in Milan, according to reports.

The billionaire media tycoon, 86, is being treated at San Raffaele hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mr Berlusconi has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

The four-times prime minister had major heart surgery in 2016 and has also had prostate cancer.

He has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past couple of years after contracting Covid in 2020.

Italy’s AGI newsagency said Berlusconi was in a cardiac intensive care unit.

