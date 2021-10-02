Former IRS officer Preeta Harit resigns from Congress

Former IRS officer Preeta Harit (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): In a fresh jolt to Congress, former IRS officer Preeta Harit on Friday resigned from the party.

"The management is really bad here. It feels like being an orphan. They did not make use of our services. I have joined the party to work for the rights of the Dalit Bahujan community. But the party is ignoring their issues. There is so much confusion in the Congress party, we do not know whom to report and who will assign us work," Harit told ANI on her resignation from Congress.

Harit joined Congress in March 2019. She is the founder of Bahujan Samyak Sangathan.

Prior to joining Congress, Harit was serving as Principal Commissioner, Income Tax Department.

Harit's resignation came at a time when Congress is jostling to settle the turmoil in its Punjab and Chhattisgarh unit.

On Thursday, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would quit the Congress party.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis.

Now moving to Chhattisgarh, state health minister TS Singh Deo has been demanding a change of guard in the state. After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

On the other hand, more than a dozen Congress MLAs are now camping in Delhi to extend their support to current Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel to continue to his post. Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. (ANI)