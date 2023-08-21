Former IRS clerk in Fresno sentenced for selling morphine that killed a co-worker

A former clerk with the Internal Revenue Service in Fresno was sentenced to just over a year for selling prescription pills that led to the death of a co-worker.

Margarita Aispuro-Camacho pleaded guilty in February to charges that she sold morphine to a co-worker who was found dead of an overdose in an apartment in Clovis in May 2020.

The 46-year-old was sentenced to 14 months in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice on Monday.

Following the death of the coworker, law enforcement found text messages between the two, which showed Aispuro-Camacho had sold various prescription drugs, including morphine, on several occasions, including on the day before the overdose.

A toxicology report confirmed morphine as one of several drugs that caused the death, according to the Justice Department.

Aispuro-Camacho ultimately confessed when confronted law enforcement, saying that she was prescribed the morphine and sold it to make a few thousand dollars in extra spending money, the DOJ said.

She was fired from the IRS shortly after the co-worker’s death, for reasons not related to the case.