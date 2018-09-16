Former Iowa State basketball player, teammate reportedly stabbed in Romania

Former Iowa State basketball player Darrell Bowie was one of two American basketball players stabbed on Saturday night in Romania. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Two United States basketball players were stabbed at a club in eastern Romania on Saturday night, and one is in serious condition, according to the Associated Press.

Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who both play for ACS Cuza Braila in Romania, were attacked on Saturday night after a fight broke out with locals at a club, per the report. They both underwent emergency surgery at the Braila County Emergency Hospital on Sunday morning.

According to the hospital spokeswoman, McClain suffered stab wounds to his chest and stomach. He is currently “stable” and in intensive care. Bowie, she said, suffered multiple abdominal wounds and was transported by helicopter to the Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Romania. A spokeswoman at the Bucharest hospital declined to provide information on his status, citing patient privacy.

Prosecutors are currently investigating the incident.

Bowie, who played for three seasons at Northern Illinois, transferred to Iowa State for his final year for the 2016-17 season. He averaged 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Cyclones that season, helping them reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament and win the Big 12 Tournament.

Bowie and McClain are two of four Americans playing on the club this season.

