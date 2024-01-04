Former interim general secretary Jason deVos leaves Canada Soccer for Toronto FC

TORONTO — Former Canada captain Jason deVos is leaving Canada Soccer to join Toronto FC as an assistant coach under John Herdman.

DeVos took over as the governing body's interim general secretary in late April after Earl Cochrane stepped down with Canada Soccer embroiled in a bitter labour dispute with its players.

DeVos was a candidate for the permanent role as general secretary, which went to former MLSE executive Alyson Walker last month. His departure is a blow to Canada Soccer given Walker, while long on business and sports marketing acumen, is short on football experience.

DeVos was part of Herdman's coaching staff with the Canadian women at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the men at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"It's an important step to have an experienced leader, such as Jason, joining our coaching staff," Herdman said in a statement. "His playing experiences at club and international level combined with his understanding of the game will help continue to raise standards and improve our team."

DeVos joins the returning Eric Tenllado, Simon Eaddy, Robyn Gayle, Alex Dodgshon and Cesar Meylan on Herdman’s first team staff. All were part of Herdman's staff with the Canadian men's team.

Herdman took over TFC on Oct. 1 after stepping down as Canada coach.

The MLS club said deVos will focus on "developing defensive strategies and providing individual support to backline players" with Toronto, whose defence ranked 28th in the league last season.

The 50-year-old from London, Ont., won 49 caps for Canada in an international career that stretched from 1997 to 2004. A centre back, he scored in Canada's 2-0 win over Colombia in the 2000 Gold Cup final.

He spent the last seven years as Canada Soccer's director of development before taking over as general secretary, the governing body's top staff position.

"It has always been an honour to pull on the jersey in every role I have been asked to fill," deVos, a Canada Soccer Hall of Famer, said in a statement.

At club level, he made a combined 453 appearances for the London Lasers, Kitchener Kickers, Montreal Impact Darlington FC, Dundee United, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.

DeVos holds a UEFA A diploma (2013), UEFA PRO diploma (2016) and Canada Soccer coaching A diploma (2020).

Canada soccer said deVos will remain with the organization through Jan. 12. Walker takes over as general secretary on Jan. 22.

Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks thanked deVos for his years of service.

"From captaining our men’s national team as they were crowned champions at the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup, to coaching positions with our men’s and women’s national programs, to his impact in the area of development, Jason has made a tremendous contribution," Crooks said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press