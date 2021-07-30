Former Indian Cricket Captain MS Dhoni Sports New Look

Former Indian Cricket Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is very well known on the cricket field and across the world for his incredible cricket and leadership skills which has led India to countless victories over the years.

One more thing he is known for is sporting various hairstyles over the years including his famous long locks in his early years and then going bald after he led India to victory in the 2011 cricket World cup and he certainly hasn't disappointed with his latest look.

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim who styled Dhoni's new look took to his social media to share the new look with the caption, "Legend Dhoni sports a dashing new look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut and beard for our legend."

Dhoni will next been seen in action when the Indian Premier League resumes on September 19th for Chennai Super Kings where he will face off against Mumbai Indians in the United Arab Emirates in the opener.

