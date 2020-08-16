Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to COVID-19

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday (16 August) in Gurugram, Haryana due to COVID-19.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Chauhan's brother Pushpendra told PTI.

Chauhan, who was also a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, had developed a multi-organ failure on Saturday and was put on a life support system. The 73-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 on 12 July and was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow. Due to kidney-related ailments, he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has died of COVID-19 related complications, says younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan " Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2020

He had served in various capacities at Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in the past.

Chauhan played 40 Tests and 7 ODIs for India and scored 2,084 and 153 runs respectively in the two formats. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.

With inputs from PTI

