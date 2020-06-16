Former Impact midfielder Harry Shipp retires from MLS to pursue an MBA

Former Montreal Impact midfielder Harry Shipp has retired after seven MLS seasons to pursue an MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

The 28-year-old retires as a Seattle Sounder. He saw action in both of Seattle's regular-season games before the global pandemic suspended MLS play in March and was on the bench last November when the hometown Sounders defeated Toronto 3-1 in the MLS Cup final.

"I am grateful that I was I was able to live out my childhood dreams," Shipp said. "I grew up going to MLS games, was part of an MLS academy in its infancy and then got the opportunity to play for three clubs all over the continent. I am also grateful that my last full season ended in an MLS championship with Seattle."

Shipp helped Notre Dame to the NCAA championship in his senior year in 2013, capping off a stellar collegiate career that saw him make 84 appearances for the Fighting Irish, be named the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player and a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist.

A native of Lake Forrest, Ill., Shipp joined the Chicago Fire as a homegrown player after Notre Dame.

He was runner-up to Canadian Tesho Akindele for rookie of the year in 2014 with the Fire. After the 1995 season, he was traded for general and targeted allocation money to Montreal where he scored two goals and added three assists in 27 MLS appearances.

The Impact traded him to Seattle in December 2016 for general allocation money.

Shipp played 157 regular-season MLS games, of which 93 came in his first three seasons in the league with Chicago and Montreal.

He started 41 of his 64 appearances for the Sounders.

"I want to thank Harry for his fantastic tenure with the Sounders. He helped us win a championship and was a consistent cog in our success," said GM Garth Lagerwey. "He always had a positive attitude whatever role he was asked to play in our team and was a great pro."

